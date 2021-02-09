Global DEODORANT Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global antiperspirants and deodorants market is expected to exhibit a strong 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global antiperspirants and deodorants market is mainly propelled by the growing demand from the antiperspirants and deodorants market from younger demographics. Younger demographics around the world are getting more and more affluent due to the increasing job availability in emerging regions. This has resulted in an increasing demand from the antiperspirants and deodorants market, among others. Increasing attention being paid to personal hygiene by youth demographics is likely to be a major driver for the antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Deodorant Industry include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Benetton Group SRL, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, L’Occitane International S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon Products Inc., L’Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corporation, Coty Inc., Unilever plc, the Procter & Gamble Company, Nike Inc., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Leading players in the antiperspirants and deodorants market are likely to focus on developing a wide range of products in the coming years. Having a range of smells in the bag is likely to emerge as a major market growth driver over the forecast period. Having a wide product range allows a company to attract a wider range of audiences. Due to this, significant development efforts are also likely to be undertaken in the global antiperspirants and deodorants market in order to come up with new and innovative smells.

Segmentation:

The global antiperspirants and deodorants market is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel, and region.

By form, the global antiperspirants and deodorants market is segmented into sprays, roll-on, sticks, and others. The sticks segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. However, sprays are likely to dominate the global antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel the market is segmented into store based and non-store based. Store-based distribution is likely to be the major revenue generator over the forecast period. The demand for online selling of antiperspirants and deodorants is also likely to be a major driver for the antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period due to the growing volume of demand in the region. The increasing disposable income of youth demographics in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the global antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea are likely to present the market with significant growth prospects over the forecast period. The increasing presence of major players in the Asia Pacific region is also likely to be a major driver for the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. Strong prospects for antiperspirants and deodorants in urban centers in emerging APAC economies are likely to remain the major driver for the antiperspirants and deodorants market over the forecast period. Changing lifestyles of consumers and the increasing spending on new, innovative personal grooming products in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the antiperspirants and deodorants market in the region over the forecast period.

as well as older demographics. Rising awareness about personal grooming and odor masking has resulted in a growing demand for antiperspirants and deodorants in North America. Rising demand for innovative smells and packaging is likely to be a major feature of the antiperspirants and deodorants market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is also likely to be a major regional market for the global antiperspirants and deodorants market due to the strong growth in Western Europe.

