Global Mobile Backend Service Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018

Market Highlights

The study reveals that the market of Mobile Backend as a Service is trending in North America region. The Mobile Backend as a Service market is driven by the innovation and advancements in app development to make more advanced and cost effective systems. A recent trend in smart phone and devices is boosting the Mobile Backend as a Service market.

The Mobile Backend as a Service market is growing rapidly over 64% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~$87 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study also signifies that the increasing demand of cloud based MBaaS and the concept of “develop your own applications” is a key driver for Mobile Backend as a Service market. Moreover, the trend of growing number of Apps has grown to App user Base in Mobile Backend as a Service and is boosting the IoT Apps usage which indirectly supports to drives the demand for the MBaaS solutions. Whereas, the low cost acts as an advantage to the Mobile Backend as a Service market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Mobile Backend as a Service market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Kony, Inc. (U.S), Kinvey Inc. (U.S), AnyPresence Inc.(U.S), Appcelerator Inc. (U.S), CloudMine In. (U.S), Built.IO Backend (U.S), KII Corporation (JAPAN) and Exadel Inc. (U.S) among others.

Segmentation:

The Mobile Backend Service Software Market has been segmented on the basis of Service type, Operating System, Organization Size, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that Telecommunication and IT has shown a tremendous usage of mobile applications and holds the largest market share. The analysis indicates that the other sectors like BFSI and gaming sector would be considering Mobile Backend as a Service for their regular use and would show a positive growth in the Mobile Backend as a Service market.

Regional Analysis

On geographic basis, Mobile Backend as a Service market is studied in different regions as North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the Mobile Backend as a Service market and is expected to grow with a high rate. It also holds the largest market share in the Mobile Backend as a Service market, due to its major focus onto the cloud based MBaaS. The technological advancements in App Development has driven the focus on BaaS and high adoption of Mobile Backend as a Service in App store fuels Cloud development is observed there.

The study shows that Europe region is also showing a positive curve in growth of the Mobile Backend as a Service market. The developing economies in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan, India and others are showing high adoption in the Mobile Backend as a Service.

