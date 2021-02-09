Global Financial Forecasting Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Financial Forecasting Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Financial Forecasting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Forecasting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Centage
Sageworks
Adaptive Insights
Palantir Solutions
PlanGuru
Axiom Software
NetSuite
Investopedia
Intacct
Cougar
Workday
Multiview
Aplos Accounting
Budget Maestro
Deskera
FD4Cast
Bowraven
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Financial Forecasting Software
Cloud Based Financial Forecasting Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Small & Medium Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Financial Forecasting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Financial Forecasting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Forecasting Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.