Global Unified Monitoring Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The unified monitoring market is profiting from the mounting uptake of networking solutions across verticals like education and telecom

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global unified monitoring market 2020 to touch an approximate valuation of USD 11 billion by 2023-end. MRFR also anticipates that the market can progress at an impressive rate of 26% between 2018 and 2023 (assessment period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6043

Primary Boosters and Main Deterrents

COVID-19 analysis conducted by MRFR reveals that a few aspects of the ICT industry are benefitting from social isolation and health concerns, despite the short term impact on the economy across the globe. Some of the opportunity areas for the industry include telemedicine, telework, online and contactless payments, food delivery and logistics, entertainment and remote learning and more. The long-term impact of COVID-19 can involve identity security management and public safety. However, companies are expected to leverage the pandemic outbreak in terms of general readiness and better relations between businesses and consumers. With the rising focus on achieving COVID-19 breakthrough among countries, there is hope for the ICT industry, including the unified monitoring market.

The unified monitoring market is profiting from the mounting uptake of networking solutions across verticals like education and telecom. These verticals are focused on enhancing the network performance, network collaboration, network monitoring and storage, which are only possible with the use of unified monitoring solutions. Other than this, rising preference for better cyber security and safety is another important growth booster in the unified monitoring system market.

The perennial surge in technological advancements across the ICT industry and the soaring demand for unified cloud systems among enterprises to boost offerings give rise to attractive opportunities in the worldwide market. The voluminous data generated and stored by businesses need to be reviewed in order to track the performance at every level, for which the need for unified monitoring solutions rises among enterprises. Besides, the intensifying competition between players leads to higher demand for these solutions, given the need to achieve a strategic edge over rivals in the market.

Market Segmentation

Component, deployment, organization size and vertical are the top segments as per which the market study has been carried out by MRFR analysts.

The key components discussed in the report are solution as well as services.

Deployment-based market distribution comprises on-premise and on cloud.

The size ranges of the organizations that deploy unified monitoring solutions include small and medium enterprises as well as large enterprises.

Vertical-wise, the segments covered in the market study are IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, and more.

Regional Study

The regional study of the unified monitoring market includes North America, Europe Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

A prominent share of the global market is expected to be owned by North America in the preceding years, as a result of the high concentration of renowned players and their vast customer base not only in the region but worldwide as well. The most lucrative markets in the region are touted to be the United States (U.S.) and Canada, thanks to the frequent innovations resulting from frequent research and development activities and the high focus on improving IT technologies.

The fastest gaining market for unified monitoring is presumed to be APAC; on account of the rising adoption of highly advanced and performance-based solutions combined with the increasing adherence to the government backed regulations. Emerging countries like India and China holds immense growth potential, which continuously draws in international players to them, which is yet another reason for the fortified nature of the unified monitoring industry in the region.

Leading Competitors

Leading competitors in the unified monitoring market include GroundWork Open Source (US), AppDynamics (US), Zenoss (US), Fata Informatica (Italy), Paessler (Europe), CA Technologies (US), Acronis (Europe), Opsview (UK), Dynatrace (US), Zoho Corporation (US), and more.

Some more companies that are striving to make their presence felt in the market include Kaseya (U.S), Op5(UK), Netvisor(UK), Sciencelogic(U.S), CloudAware(U.S), SolarWinds(U.S), to list a few.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.