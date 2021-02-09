Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2025

Beverages is an evolution of the iced coffee. Iced coffee is giving way to cold brewing coffee which is made by steeping freshly ground beans in filtered water. Cold brew is prepared at room temperatures by using cold water. Without heating, the extraction of the oil that occurs in the hot brew is eliminated which makes the product sweeter and aromatizing aroma. The consumers are shifting towards cold brewing coffee owing to its smoother, less acidic taste, naturally sweeter, and fruitier flavor. Moreover, the coffee shops are benefiting from inclining consumers interest in premium ready-to-drink coffee, cold brew, albeit pricier, and specialty coffee beverages. Today, more cold brewing coffee filled with nitrogen have entered the market as manufacturers are developing innovative packaging to package the premium coffee beverage. However, despite the fact that cold brew has transformed coffee shops menus coupled with gathered augmented media attention owing to its growing trend, the average consumer is still not highly involved with a cold brew or iced coffee.

Expanding consumer preference for unique coffee beverages, the rise in coffee consumption in developing countries, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for iced coffee, and growing distribution channel by prominent players are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global cold brewing coffee market. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness for coffee beans, rapidly growing health concern among people, an increase in consumer expenditure on more expensive coffee beverages along with increasing popularity of cold brew are another significant factors expanding the cold brewing coffee market over the forecast period.

The global Cold Brewing Coffee market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold Brewing Coffee market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cold Brewing Coffee in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold Brewing Coffee in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cold Brewing Coffee market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cold Brewing Coffee market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Ting Hsin International

The Coca-Cola

UCC Ueshima Coffee

Starbucks

Illycaffe

Luigi Lavazza

Coffee Roasting Schreyogg

Dunkin’Donut

Market size by Product

Arabica

Robusta

Others

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Coffee Shops

Specialty Coffee Shops

Retail Stores

Online Retail

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cold Brewing Coffee market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Brewing Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cold Brewing Coffee companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cold Brewing Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Brewing Coffee are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cold Brewing Coffee market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.