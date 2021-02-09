Global Helpdesk Automation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

The future of helpdesk automation is getting better as the global market is augmenting at a stellar pace with accounting USD 11 billion, at 33% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 -2023. The market prepares itself for an outstanding expansion as Market Research Future prompted in its study. Market’s every aspect, such as segments, the region as well as key players, have been thoroughly studied to understand the dynamics of the market in the future better.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4709

Market Key Trends & Challenges

The forces that are driving the helpdesk automation market’s valuation are rising demand for automated routine processes and helping in expansion. With this, many organizations are planning to a reduced level of one support, resulting in a reduction of support executive and swapping helpdesk automation. These actions are majorly happening as many new industries chain structure are coming up with helpdesk automation. These factors are moderately driving the market for helpdesk automation in a positive way.

At the same time, factors such as the widespread adoption of personal devices in workplaces are anticipated mainly to drive the market in the coming years. The study also encompassed that the technology, in today’s time, is offering quick query solving processes. Such a thing has accelerated its adoption across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, education, and more. Therefore, looking at this, it is expected that technology to boom the growth of the global helpdesk automation market in the forthcoming years at an extraordinary rate.

On the flip side, the factor of limited capabilities of small organizations to adopt the automation process has recorded to be one of the reasons for which the growth of the market is hindered.

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Helpdesk-Automation-Market-Projections-Opportunities-Growth-Factors-Analyzed-until-2023-Analysis-of-COVID19.html

Segmentation:

The helpdesk automation market share, as per the study, has been segmented among the elements of software type, solution, end-users, and organization size.

In terms of software type: Web helpdesk software, open-source help desk, enterprise help desk software, and on-premise help desk software are the segments. As the software are an essential component in the helpdesk assistance, these are more important in the automation of helpdesk support. The software works and follows the algorithm, which helps in the sortation, assignment, reminder, and management of tickets that are being raised by the customer.

In terms of the solution: Alert management, ticket sortation, and ticket scheduling among others, are the segments.

ALSO READ : http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1873440/helpdesk-automation-market-assessment-covering-growth-factors-and-upcoming-trends-by-2023-end-analysis-of-covid-19

In terms of end-users, this segment tends to have most of the applications of helpdesk automation as it includes IT, telecom, education, government, retail, automotive, healthcare, and BFSI. Out of which, the IT and telecom sectors are leading the market due to the high chances of a customer query for the company’s product or services. It is also due to the advancement in the information technology and higher demand by the large organizations to shift to automation. Even besides these, the government, retail, and healthcare sectors are witnessing a fast growth in the market, majorly owing to the consumerization of information technology and widespread adoption of personal devices in the workplace.

In terms of organization size: Small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises are the segments. Basically, in large enterprises, the need for level 1 support is high that offers an opportunity for the automation of helpdesk support. Among these, the large organizations are leading this segment as these possess the capability to adopt the new technology.

ALSO READ : https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/helpdesk-automation-market-company-profile-expansion-strategies-by-top-key-vendors-till-2023

Regional Framework

The market for global helpdesk automation has also been studied among the key regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the World.

As per the study, the region of North America is leading the global market currently. The crucial factor for such leadership is the presence of technologically advanced countries that are continuously adopting cloud and automation technologies, which is helping the market to spur at a rapid pace. Even the presence of significant IT and retail companies are also spreading their valuables across the globe, which is why the market growth is at an active state in this region.

Europe also turns out to be a mature market for helpdesk automation and continues to display steady growth over the forecast period.

In the last, though Asia Pacific does not have a considerable occurrence of automation and IT, the region still shows the highest growth. The region accounts for the surged internet penetration and demand for consumer goods. Also, the advancements in automation processes and digitization are going on at a rapid pace, which, on the other hand, is assisting the Asia Pacific region in the fast growth.

Market Key Players

As per the study, the global helpdesk automation market enlists some of the prominent key players, and they are—CA Technologies (U.S.), BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), NTRglobal (Spain), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), Axios Systems (U.K.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), and to name a few.

ALSO READ : https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/helpdesk_automation_market_expected_to_witness_a_significant_growth_2021_analysis_of_covid-19