Global The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.
Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/334948-the-c-ran-centralized-radio-access-network-ecosystem-2016-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts
Although Japan and South Korea continue to spearhead commercial C-RAN investments, interest is also growing in other parts of the world. Mobile operators such as China Mobile, Orange, Verizon and Sprint are already investing in the technology.
SNS Research estimates that global investments on C-RAN architecture networks will reach over $7 Billion by the end of 2016. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2016 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport networking gear.
The “C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2016 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
List of Companies Mentioned
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
6WIND
Absolute Analysis
Accelink Technologies
ADLINK Technology
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/c-ran-centralized-radio-access-network-ecosystem-market-innovations-trends-technology-and-applications-market-report-to-2021-2030/
ADTRAN
ADVA Optical Networking
Advantech
Airspan Networks
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Altera Corporation
Altiostar Networks
Amarisoft
América Móvil Group
Anite
Anritsu Corporation
Aquantia
ARM Holdings
Artemis Networks
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Artiza Networks
ASOCS
ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
Avago Technologies
Aviat Networks
Axxcelera Broadband Wireless (Moseley Associates)
BLiNQ Networks
Blu Wireless Technology
BluWan
BridgeWave Communications
Broadcom Corporation
Cambium Networks
Cavium
CBNL (Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd.)
CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)
Ceragon
China Mobile
China Telecom
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems
Cobham Wireless
Coherent Logix
Comcores ApS
CommAgility
CommScope
Connectem
ConteXtream
Coriant
Corning
Cyan
Dali Wireless
Datang Mobile
Dish Network
DragonWave
eASIC Corporation
E-Band Communications (Moseley Associates)
EBlink
Eden Rock Communications
Eoptolink Technology
Ericsson
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/canned-tuna-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
Exalt Communications
EXFO
Extreme Networks
EZchip Semiconductor
FastBack Networks
Finisar Corporation
Freescale Semiconductor
Fujitsu
GigaLight (Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Company)
GlobalFoundaries
HFR
HG Genuine
Hisense (Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technology)
Hitachi
Huawei
IDT (Integrated Device Technology)
IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
IMEC International
Infinera
InnoLight Technology Corporation
Intel Corporation
InterDigital
Intracom Telecom
ITU (International Telecommunications Union)
Ixia
JMA Wireless
JRC (Japan Radio Company)
Kathrein-Werke KG
Keysight Technologies
Kisan Telecom
KMW
KT Corporation
Lattice Semiconductor
LG Uplus
LightPointe Communications
Lumentum
Macom (M/A-COM Technology Solutions)
MAX4G
MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)
Mellanox Technologies
Microsemi Corporation
Microwave Networks
MIMOon
MIMOtech
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mobiveil
Molex
MTI Mobile
NEC Corporation
NetScout Systems
NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance
Nokia Networks
NTT DoCoMo
Nutaq
NXP Semiconductors
Octasic
OE Solutions
Orange
Overture Networks
Parallel Wireless
PMC-Sierra
Potevio (China Potevio Company)
Proxim Wireless Corporation
QEOS
Qualcomm
Qwilt
Radisys Corporation
RADWIN
Rearden
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-boats-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-12-29
Red Hat
Saguna Networks
SAI Technology
Samji Electronics Company
Samsung Electronics
Sarokal Test Systems
Siklu
SK Telecom
Small Cell Forum
SoftBank Mobile
SOLiD (SOLiD Technologies)
Source Photonics
SpiderCloud Wireless
Sprint
Sub10 Systems
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)
Sunwave Communications
Tarana Wireless
TE Connectivity
TEKTELIC Communications
Telco Systems
Telecom Italia
Telefónica
TI (Texas Instruments)
Transmode
UN (United Nations)
Verizon Wireless
Viavi Solutions
Vodafone Group
Vubiq Networks
Wind River
Xelic
Xilinx
ZTE
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-arvr-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-11-26
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)