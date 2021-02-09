Global Search Engine Optimization Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the online visibility of a website or a web page in a web search engine’s unpaid results—often referred to as “natural”, “organic”, or “earned” results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a website appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine’s users; these visitors can then be converted into customers.[1] SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, video search, academic search,[2] news search, and industry-specific vertical search engines. SEO differs from local search engine optimization in that the latter is focused on optimizing a business’ online presence so that its web pages will be displayed by search engines when a user enters a local search for its products or services. The former instead is more focused on national or international searches.

In 2018, the global Search Engine Optimization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Search Engine Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Search Engine Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

WordStream(US)

Moz(US)

SEO Book(Greece)

LinkResearchTools(Austria)

SpyFu(US)

SEMrush(US)

AWR Cloud(US)

KWFinder.com

Searchmetrics Essentials(Slovakia)

Ahrefs(Singapore)

DeepCrawl(UK)

Majestic(UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Keyword-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Search Engine Optimization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Search Engine Optimization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Search Engine Optimization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.