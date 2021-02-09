Global Agricultural Films And Bonding Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Agricultural Films And Bonding Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Agricultural films offer several advantages over conventional polymer films such as providing nutrients externally, supporting seed germination, reducing soil compaction & erosion, increasing soil temperature, suppressing weed growth, and providing protection against UV rays. These films possess various desirable properties such as durability, transparency, anti-fog, diffusion, thermal effects and degradation.

Asia Pacific agricultural films & bonding led the global industry and accounted for over 70% of global demand in 2015. Over 80% of the farmers in the region use mulch. Favorable support from the government for R&D of protected agriculture practices are expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness stagnant growth over the next eight years owing to stringent environmental regulations regarding film disposal and manufacturing. However, shifting consumer focus towards biodegradable materials in the region is anticipated to fuel industry growth.

The global Agricultural Films And Bonding market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Films And Bonding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Films And Bonding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agricultural Films And Bonding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agricultural Films And Bonding manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP Industries (BPI)

Trioplast Industrier AB

Armando Alvarez SA

Barbier Groupe

Novamont

BASF

Kuraray

Ab Rani PlastOy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Films

Twine

Netting

Segment by Application

Greenhouse

Mulching

Silage