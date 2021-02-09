Global 3D Rendering Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

3D rendering has significant advantage in product design. There is a greater need for design accuracy in the manufacturing industry – this is where 3D rendering has become so important. As per a study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D rendering software market is expected to capture a CAGR of 15% during the assessment period (2017-2023).

3D rendering is used for developing model through photorealistic models. It is also used for developing blueprints. It drives cost saving as developers can develop several design prototypes without having to shell out extensively on design development expenses. Over the years, a variety of 3D rendering software tools have come up such as Blender, Rhino, Sketchup, Sketchup, Auto-Cad among others. Such tools help designers in making multiple variation and changes in design. Industries such as construction, automotive manufacturing and electronic manufacturing are increasingly relying on such as software tools for designing needs.

3D rendering software is witnessing widespread popularity in the construction sector as it is highly design centric. In real estate, design is high an extremely important element. Modern buildings are constructed after design prototyping to get the best output in terms of spacing and aesthetics.

Global 3D Rendering Software Market: Regional Analysis

Key regions discussed in MRFR’s report include Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Of these, the market in North America is expected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period. This is mainly owing to faster uptake of the technology in various industrial verticals in the region. The U.S. is home of to a number endues verticals, which puts the country at a favourable position in the North America 3D rendering software market.

Asia Pacific is also viewed as a market with potential for growth. The 3D rendering software market in APAC is expected to witness a healthy growth in the forthcoming years. Growth of the real estate in countries such as China and India have made them attractive destination for market players. Europe and the MEA are also expected to make significant contribution to the global market. Increased need for high precision and accuracy in design in sectors such as automotive, electronics and construction are supporting the market growth the regions mentioned above.

Segmentation:

The segmental analysis of the 3D rendering software market share has been conducted based on end-user, deployment, type, and application.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into healthcare & life science, media & entertainment, real estate, academics, utilities and other. Based on deployment, the market has been bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premises. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into stand-alone and plugin. By application, the market has been segmented into research and training, videography, marketing and advertising, cartoon and gaming.

Global 3D Rendering Software Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the leading companies profiled in MRFR’s report include Siemens AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), Trimble, Inc (U.S.), Corel Corporation (Canada), Chaos group (Bulgaria), NewTek, Inc. (U.S.), Luxion, Inc, (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Cristie Digital System (U.S), Adobe Systems(U.S.), Next Limit Technologies (Spain), The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (London), Render Legion S.R.O (Prague), and SAP SE (Germany).

