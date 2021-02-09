Global The TD-LTE Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2020

Summary – A new market study, “The TD-LTE Ecosystem: 2015 – 2020 – Infrastructure, Devices, Subscriptions & Operator Revenue”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

FDD still remains the prevalent standard for LTE deployment as a natural progression path for GSM, W-CDMA and CDMA network operators. However, unpaired TDD spectrum costs significantly less per MHz/population than its FDD equivalent and is more widely available.

Driven by the technology’s lower deployment costs and spectrum availability, the industry has witnessed several prominent TD-LTE network deployments across the globe including SoftBank in Japan, Sprint in the U.S. and Bharti Airtel in India. In particular, China Mobile’s TD-LTE network

launch has enabled the TD-LTE ecosystem to reach a significant scale of economy, boosting further infrastructure and device investments in TD-LTE technology.

More than a hundred operators have committed to deploy TD-LTE networks throughout the globe. Furthermore, all major device OEMs, including smartphone leaders Apple and Samsung, have commercially launched TD-LTE compatible devices. A large proportion of these devices support both TDD and FDD modes of operation, over multiple frequency bands.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, TD-LTE operator service revenue is expected to account for over $230 Billion by the end of 2020. By this period, TD-LTE networks will serve nearly 1 Billion subscribers worldwide.

The “TD-LTE Ecosystem: 2015 – 2020 – Infrastructure, Devices, Subscriptions & Operator Revenue” report presents an in-depth assessment of the TD-LTE market including key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, infrastructure/device deployment commitments, future roadmap, value chain, vendor strategies and strategic recommendations. The report also presents revenue and shipment market size and forecasts for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue projections for the LTE market as a whole, as well as separate projections for the TD-LTE and LTE FDD sub-markets from 2015 through to 2020. Historical figures are also presented for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

