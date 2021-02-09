Global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl EtherMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl EtherMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

With high reactivity, exceptional quality and good consistency, it is the best choice for a wide range of syntheses including polymerization, addition and electro cyclic reactions.

The global 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 1,4-Butanediol Divinyl Ether manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Shengling Chemical

Xinjing Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

98% BDDVE

99% BDDVE

Segment by Application

Chemical Synthesis

Intermediate

Coating

Other