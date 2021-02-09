Aluminum Casting Market Regional Growth Trends Focusing on Manufacturers Recorded during 2019 2029

Proliferating two-wheeler demand across developing nations will drive demand for aluminum casting of components. Countries like Indonesia, India, and China are investing heavily in increasing product quality standards for automotive and industrial manufacturing. Stringent statutory laws that warrant an increase in fuel efficiency and an equal decrease in carbon footprint of industries contributes to the demand for aluminum components. The global aluminum casting market paints a remunerative picture with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Automotive trends such as development of light weight electric vehicles acts as a central driver of growth through 2029. Product properties such as dimensional stability and high-temperature resistance position aluminum casting of components as an ideal alternative for many end-use industries.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2462

Key Takeaways of Aluminum Casting Market study

Die casting aluminum casting process leads revenue generation with more than 50% share of the total market revenue. Mass-adoption of this process in manufacturing of engine parts, flywheels, cylinders, and gear components is driving the demand for die casting of aluminum components.

Permanent mold casting is the second largest revenue generating process with a total market value share upwards of 40%. Large scale production capabilities coupled with superior finish quality gives this segment an impressive ~7% CAGR through 2029.

In terms of end-use segments, transportation, the earliest adopter of aluminum casting processes accounts for a massive 60% of the total market value. The segment offers continued growth of over 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2029.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2462

Industrial end-use segment is the second most lucrative for aluminum casting manufacturers. The segment offers strong gainful opportunities with more than 7% of the total market demand. Consumer demand for high performance products is further increasing the demand for aluminum parts in various consumer products.

North America and Europe collectively account for over 41% of total sales. Early adopters in this region are also home to technological advancements in aluminum casting processes, and applications. Innovation and increasing disposable income of consumers will continue to offer steady growth in these regions.

Asia Pacific (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) holds the second largest market share with promising future growth prospects. East Asia offers over 8% CAGR and South Asia & Oceania exhibits a stellar 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

High Performance Applications to Widen Growth Prospects

Increasing disposable income of millennial consumers creates demand for sports utility vehicles such as motorcycles in developed countries of North America and Europe. High performance two wheelers rely on light weight alloys such as aluminum to provide strength and dimensional stability under high pressure situations. Similar adoption trends in various consumer products is accelerating the demand for aluminum casting processes. Another growth driver is advancements in material science which helps aluminum manufacturers penetrate into untapped markets. Innovations in permanent mold casting will pave way for mass-adoption of aluminum casting in large-scale industrial end uses.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Aluminum Casting Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global aluminum casting market, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for aluminum casting based on end-use (transportation, industrial, building & construction, and others), process (die casting (pressure die casting, and others), permanent mold casting, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the Chemicals & Materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs across the value chain. With an exhaustive database of over 1,000 reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed a number of chemicals and materials lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The chemicals & materials team at Fact.MR assists clients in their business expansion as well as new ventures, through hawk-eyed analysis and strategic recommendations. For more chemical domain insights, visit here.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>>https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2462

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates