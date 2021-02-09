Global Diagnostic Hearing Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Diagnostic Hearing Devices

Diagnostic hearing devices are audiology devices used to assist ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists, hearing instrument specialists, and audiologists to evaluate individuals’ hearing capabilities by conducting physical and clinical diagnosis and hearing screening. Clinical and physical diagnosis detect hearing loss. However, hearing screening is performed to identify potential hearing loss. Clinical diagnosis involves the use of devices such as diagnostic audiometers and tympanometers. Screening audiometers are occupational audiometers, and physical diagnosis is performed using otoscope devices.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global diagnostic hearing devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diagnostic hearing devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Diagnostic Hearing Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GAES MEDICA

• INVENTIS

• Natus Medical

• William Demant

Other prominent vendors

• Audidata

• Benson Medical Instruments

• Frye Electronics

• Happerdberger otopront

• Hedera Biomedics

• KARL STORZ

• Medtronic

• Olympus Corporation

• Optomic

• Orlvision

• RION

Market driver

• Increasing prevalence of hearing disorders

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing focus on digital diagnostic hearing devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

