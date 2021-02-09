Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Bike and Scooter Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike and Scooter Rental development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Lime

Jump

Bird

ofo

Grow Mobility

nextbike

Cityscoot

COUP

Uber

Lyft

Gett

Grab

Olacabs

YANDEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay as You Go

Subscription-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Short Trip (distance 5 km or less)

Long-distance Travel (5 to 15 km)

Long-distance Travel (15 km or more)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bike and Scooter Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bike and Scooter Rental development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike and Scooter Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

