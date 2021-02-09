Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2029

Technological advancements such as the introduction of newer grades of PPS and innovations in manufacturing processes is aiding the demand for enhanced and compatible polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins. The Global polyphenylene sulfide resins market is forecast to surpass US$ 1.9 Bn in 2029, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report. Notable advancements such as high consumption of PPS in hybrid electric vehicles and molding of chlorine free electronic devices is giving traction to the PPS market. Other bundled applications of PPS in industrial coatings and filtration is likely to propel demand growth. Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is poised to reflect a positive growth of around 6% CAGR for these sectors. Automotive would be the dominant application of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2473

Key Takeaways of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 850 Mn during the forecast period

Use of PPS in automobiles as a replacement of metals to reduce vehicle weight has gained traction over the last decade. Further developments in advanced grade PPS for solving critical issues such as headlamp haze in vehicles will further give impetus to the global consumption of polyphenylene sulfide resins in automotive

Demand of polyphenylene sulfide for aerospace and defense applications is set to add 2X more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is expected to maintain its reign in terms of demand, accounting for more than half of global polyphenylene sulfide demand

Polyphenylene sulfide production in North America and Japan is in the state of overproduction, thus manufacturers from these regions are targeting growth opportunities in countries such as China

Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is highly consolidated, with Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., DIC Corporation and Fortron Industries LLC, among the top players of the market

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2473

“Use of PPS in automobile applications will emerge as a significant revenue stream for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins manufacturers. Growing demand for light-weight, high performance plastics for specialized applications that require a combination of extraordinary properties and high efficiency, will strengthen the demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Players Eye Lucrative Expansions to Hold Their Market Share

Fierce competition amongst the key players has led to several capacity expansions in the last few years. Matured markets in US and Japan have forced players to shift manufacturing facilities to other countries. Further, owing to global overcapacity, the market will continue to remain highly competitive. However, it is expected that key stakeholders will adjust production capacity and exert price discipline to avoid significant price erosion from their margins.

More Valuable Insights on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market on the basis of application (electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, filters & filter bags, coatings and others) across six major regions of the world.

About the Chemical & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Chemical & Materials team at Fact.MR assists clients with unique business intelligence needs on a global level. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the Chemical & Materials industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to us to know how we can help.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2473

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates