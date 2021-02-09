Brake Caliper Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR during the Forecast Period until 2027

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the automotive brake caliper market in its published report, titled “Automotive Brake Caliper: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the automotive brake caliper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, owing to the numerous factors, about which FACT.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The current growth trend of the automotive brake caliper market has prominently influenced by the increasing number of the motor vehicles across all the regions of the globe. Advancement in autonomous technology amalgamate innovations in the automobile systems, and automobile components have become a tool for a consumer as well as a marketer to expose and expand their products which are likely to boost the automotive brake caliper market.

The global market for automotive brake caliper is segmented as per vehicle type, product type, by distribution channel, and by piston material. This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to automotive brake caliper manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The sections, by vehicle, by product type, by distribution channel, and by piston material in the automotive brake caliper market evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects of the regional automotive brake caliper market for 2018–2027. The North America automotive brake caliper market has been estimated to dominate the automotive brake caliper market, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the market by 2018 end. Europe and APEJ automotive brake caliper markets are expected to account for more than 30% of the revenue share, respectively, of the global automotive brake caliper market by 2027 end. Among the emerging markets, APEJ automotive brake caliper market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR over 3.5% over the forecast period, followed by Japan with over CAGR of 4.01%.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the automotive brake caliper market, the market is segmented on the basis of vehicle. It includes PCV, LCV, HCV, and Two Wheeler. The PCV segment is expected to dominate the automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period, in terms of value, which accounted for more than 42.5% value share in 2027.

The section – automotive brake caliper market analysis, by product type comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of products type where automotive brake caliper is used. The market is segmented into fixed automotive brake calipers and sliding brake calipers. The segment, fixed brake calipers in an automotive brake caliper market accounted for the highest market share of more than 56% in 2017. The segment attendance system is expected to grow moderately in the forecast period.

The section – automotive brake caliper market analysis, by distribution channel comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of different channels through which the automotive brake caliper can be purchased. The market is segmented into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket. OEMs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017. However, the OEMs is expected to register a healthy CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period due to increase traction of people towards authentication of automotive components.

Also, increasing demand for automotive brake caliper in the emerging automotive industries of APEJ region is driving the prominent manufacturers to strategically enter in the APEJ market with an objective to target the opportunities in the region. The automotive brake caliper market in North America and Europe region has matured, and hence, the companies are targeting emerging markets to increase their sales revenues.

APEJ Region Critical in the automotive brake caliper Market

The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 25% market share in the Global Automotive brake caliper market in 2018, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 30% market share by the end of 2027. This highly populous continent is spearheaded by the rapid economic growth and increase in the adoption of vehicles on a large scale to fuel up the growth for automotive brake caliper in Indian and Chinese countries, and customers in these countries will continue to demand the maximum automotive brake caliper.

Global Automotive brake caliper Market: Competition Dashboard

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global automotive brake caliper market such as TRW Automotive, Continental AG, WABCO, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd, Brembo S.p.A, ZF Friedrichshafen, Apec Braking, Budweg, and Mando Corp. The key market players in the automotive brake caliper market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the automotive brake caliper market are focusing on developing innovative braking solutions that can meet the changing customer requirements.

Global Automotive brake caliper Market: Key Insights

The Automotive brake caliper market has grown consistently at a CAGR of 3.10%, and the market has been expanding at a higher pace. The vendors in the automotive brake caliper market are focusing on product development companies that provide automotive brake caliper and gain a competitive edge in the market by providing diversified product categories.

