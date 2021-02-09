Global Subsea Processing Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Subsea Processing System

The oil and gas sector has extended its reach from land-based drilling to the offshore segment to tap the richness of the earth covered by water. The environmental conditions in the offshore sector are challenging as they vary greatly from the onshore sector. There were two major developments witnessed as drillers approached oceans for producing crude oil and natural gas.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global subsea processing system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global subsea processing system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Subsea Processing System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aker Solutions

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• TechnipFMC

Other prominent vendors

• Forum Energy Technologies

• ITT

• Halliburton

• Leistritz Advanced Technologies

• MAN

• Saipem

• Siemens

• SPX FLOW

• SUBSEA 7

• Weatherford

Market driver

• Growth in the number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• ERD Technologies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.