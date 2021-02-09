Global Daily Fantasy Games Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Daily Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Daily Fantasy Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

FanDuel

DraftKings

Yahoo

ESPN

CBS

NFL Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

MyFantasyLeague

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Daily Fantasy Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Daily Fantasy Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Daily Fantasy Games are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

