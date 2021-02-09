Sodium Percarbonate Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 2029

The global sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 650 million by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at 1.5% from 2020 to 2030. Demand for ecofriendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong during the forecast period. Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2527

Key Takeaways from Sodium Percarbonate Market Study

East Asia accounted for a share of nearly one-third in the global sodium percarbonate market in 2019, and is expected to expand 1.2X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

The sodium percarbonate market in South East Asia & Oceania is expected to portray higher growth of over 2% during forecast period.

Based on type, demand for uncoated sodium percarbonate accounts for a higher share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

Coated sodium percarbonate is expected to portray higher growth in comparison with uncoated sodium percarbonate during the forecast period.

Demand of sodium percarbonate for laundry applications has been significantly high, and is expected to experience moderate growth in comparison with other end uses during the forecast period.

“The COVID-19 crisis along with the exit of tier-1 players have adversely affected production volumes in 2019-20,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2527

Sodium Percarbonate Market to Move towards Consolidation

The sodium percarbonate market is partially consolidated in nature, with top players accounting nearly 40% revenue share. The second tier of the market is highly fragmented, with multiple regional and domestic players operating in the market. Top players in the sodium percarbonate market have been increasing their penetration across regions, and have been banking on the quality of their products to gain new supply contracts. Owing to these movements, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to reach consolidation by the end of the forecast period.

Find More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global sodium percarbonate market, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The sodium percarbonate market report discloses compelling insights on the demand for sodium percarbonate based on type (coated and uncoated) end use (laundry, cleaning water treatment, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper, and others), across major regions.

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Chemicals & Materials team at Fact.MR assists clients with unique business intelligence needs on a global level. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the Chemicals & Materials industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The chemicals & materials team at Fact.MR assists clients in their business expansion as well as new ventures, through hawk-eyed analysis and strategic recommendations.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2527

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates