Global SaaS Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About SaaS Security
SaaS security is one of the types of IT security deployments that make use of cloud computing technology. The SaaS security services involve a range of applications that are provided by the service provider to the customer organizations through the cloud network.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global SaaS security market to grow at a CAGR of 22.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global SaaS security market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the services provided by SaaS security software vendors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global SaaS Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• McAfee
• Symantec

Market driver
• Increasing use of SaaS application among enterprises
Market challenge
• Integration with existing IT infrastructure
Market trend
• The declining cost of wearable technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

