Global Relationship DNA Tests Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2024

The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).
Scope of the Report:
The global Relationship DNA Tests market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Relationship DNA Tests.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Relationship DNA Tests market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Relationship DNA Tests market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Siblings DNA Test
Grandparentage Test
Genetic Reconstruction Test
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Direct to consumer
Legal service
