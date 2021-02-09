Global Refractory Materials Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Refractory Materials

Refractory materials are inorganic, nonmetallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials with high melting points and other properties that enable their use as heat-resistant barriers between high and low-temperature zones. They are extensively used in constructing high-temperature areas, particularly in furnaces or boilers, as they minimize heat loss through the structure.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global refractory materials market for steel industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refractory materials market for steel industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of refractory materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Refractory Materials Market for Steel Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Calderys

• Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates

• RHI Magnesita

• Saint-Gobain

• Vesuvius

Market driver

• Increasing demand for steel from the construction, infrastructure, automotive, and other sectors

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in the cost of refractory raw materials and high energy consumption

Market trend

• Rising popularity of monolithic refractories over shaped refractories

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

