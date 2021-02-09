Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Passenger Vehicle Telematics

Telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle and other parameters. The telematics system collects information from different onboard sensors, such as vehicle speed, braking system, ADAS, airbags, transmission control system and many other systems.

ALSO READ : http://wiseguyes15.alltdesign.com/global-fertility-drugs-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2020-2025-17931484

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global passenger vehicle telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global passenger vehicle telematics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of passenger vehicle telematics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

ALSO READ https://penzu.com/p/d892b6e6

Technavio’s report, Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agero

• Airbiquity

• Bosch

• Continental

• Visteon

Market driver

• OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@wiseguy212/W79-v5Xmo

Market challenge

• Data security in telematics industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• introduction of usage based insurance (UBI) to the customers by insurance companies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

ALSO READ http://wiseguyreports.amoblog.com/global-fertility-drugs-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-19397536

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

ALSO READ https://www.strava.com/athletes/71903289/posts/14220749

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.