Global Aramid Fiber Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Aramid Fiber

Aramid fibers are synthetic fibers of polymers containing amide linkages. They are a long chain of synthetic polyamide prepared by the reaction between the amine group and carboxylic acid group. Various optical, mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties exhibited by aramid fibers enable their use in different end-user industries.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global aramid fiber market to grow at a revenue of close to USD 6 billion during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aramid fiber market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aramid fiber.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Aramid Fiber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DowDuPont

• HYOSUNG

• Kolon Industries

• TEIJIN

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Market driver

• Increasing demand from emerging economies

Market challenge

• Slower adoption in emerging applications

Market trend

• Increasing investment in the defense industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

