Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market is valued approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Cell surface markers are also referred to cell surface antigens, which provide monograms to identify and classify cells. The proteins expressed on the surface of cells often suitably serve as markers of specific cell types. There are certain combinations of markers or antigens can be detected through cell surface makers detection, in the distinct kinds of cells, This molecule identification helps in diagnoses of diseases, and to find the direct treatment for the disease, drug discovery, and so on. It also assists in the determination of cell type expression of particular receptors, essential for biological response. Further, it can be beneficial in personalized medicine, in which it helps the physician to decide the most efficient therapy to be used for analyzing and understanding the cells isolated from patients. Thus, rise in prevalence of cancer, increasing funding for life science and stem cell research and the advancements in monoclonal antibody production and generation of cell-specific antibodies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the adoption of product & services relates to cell surface markers detection, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, high cost and time-intensive antibody development process, and complexity in the use of flow cytometry are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cell Surface Markers Detection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of R&D activities and surging utilization of cell surface markers in drug discovery and personalized medicine in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing number of life sciences research activities and supportive government initiatives & grants to enhance the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD Biosciences

BioRad Laboratories Inc.

Grifols SA

Janssen Diagnostics, Inc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flow Cytometry

Hematology Analyzers

Cell Imaging Systems

Reagents and Kits

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Research

Disease Diagnosis & Identification

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors