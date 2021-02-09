Global Automotive HVAC Research Report 2025 

2017-2025 World Automotive HVAC Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.Automotive HVAC can make the drivers and passengers feel comfort and make driving pleasure, especially when the climate is harsh. The key components of a complete automotive HVAC system include heater core, thermostat, blower fan, HVAC controls, condenser, compressor and evaporator.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive HVAC , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive HVAC market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Manual HVAC

Automatic HVAC

By End-User / Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Denso

Hanon Systems

Valeo

MAHLE Behr

Delphi

Sanden

Calsonic Kansei

SONGZ Automobile

Ebersp cher

Xinhang Yuxin

Keihin

Gentherm

South Air International

Bergstrom

Xiezhong International

Shanghai Velle

Subros

Hubei Meibiao

