Global and United States K-12 Educational Technology MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global K-12 Educational Technology Scope and Market Size
K-12 Educational Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K-12 Educational Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Solution
Support
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the K-12 Educational Technology market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global K-12 Educational Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Chungdahm Learning
Dell
Educomp Solutions
Next Education
Samsung
TAL Education Group
Tata Class Edge
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
BenQ
Cengage Learning
D2L
Ellucian
IBM
Intel
Knewton
Mcmillan Learning
McGraw-Hill Education
Microsoft
Oracle
Pearson Education
Promethean World
Saba Software
Smart Technologies