Global and United States Cognitive Services MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Cognitive Services Scope and Market Size
Cognitive Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cognitive Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine learning and deep learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
IT and telecommunication
Government and education
Manufacturing
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cognitive Services market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cognitive Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Google
AWS
Baidu
Nuance Communications
Qualcomm Technologies
SAS
Apple
TCS
Nokia
Expert System
Verbio Technologies
Softweb Solutions
Folio3 Software
Fusion Informatics
Inbenta
Cognitivescale
Ipsoft