Global and United States Cognitive Services MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Cognitive Services Scope and Market Size

Cognitive Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cognitive Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunication

Government and education

Manufacturing

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cognitive Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cognitive Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Baidu

Nuance Communications

Qualcomm Technologies

SAS

Apple

TCS

Nokia

Expert System

Verbio Technologies

Softweb Solutions

Folio3 Software

Fusion Informatics

Inbenta

Cognitivescale

Ipsoft