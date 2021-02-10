Global and Japan ITSM MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global ITSM Scope and Market Size

ITSM market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ITSM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service portfolio management

Configuration and change management

Service desk software

Operations and performance management

Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the ITSM market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global ITSM market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

Broadcom

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill