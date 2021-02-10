GlobalMeal Kit Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalMeal Kit Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overscheduled lifestyles and increasing disposable income has driven the market for meal kit boxes. 35-44 age group are the major consumers of the meal kits, followed by 18-34 age group. They prefer meal kits to save time in planning and preparation of meal. This is one of the major factor to choose the meal kits over home-cook or the restaurant foods.

With the growing e-commerce in the food industry the market for meal kits online subscription has also created an opportunity to bloom the market in the coming years. In addition, the investment in subscription boxes is highly increasing from the past 2 years. The cumulative funding for the stat-ups of meal kits are further enhancing the opportunities in the market.

In addition, eating healthier and fresh options were also widen by this market. The kits are also designed for the consumers based on specific diets such as vegan, gluten-free, etc. Moreover, the meal kits also have an advantage over the home cooked as they use unfamiliar ingredients which are difficult to find in the stores. This also increase the source of nutrition obtained through the meal kits.

There are few concerns to consumers regarding the quantity of food served in the meal kit is not sufficient and price surge. However, the busy lifestyles and increasing demand for ready to eat foods are guiding the consumers towards the meal kits market.

This market has seen a number of new entrants in the past 5 years. The major competitive factors among the players is price, packaging, geographical penetration and types of diet meals. In the U.S. Blue apron and Hello fresh are competing strongly in terms of reach, price and variety dishes.

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Meal Kit market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorised based on the types of sweeteners, which includes Regional Cuisine Meal Kit, Health- Conscious Meal Kit, Omnivore Meal Kit and Others. The market is segmented based on its source such as Artificial and Natural. Based on the serving, the market is segmented by Two Serving, Family/Four Serving and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Blue Apron, Plated, Hello Fresh, PeachDish, Gobble, Inc, Chef’d, LLC, Ahold, Gousto, Green Chef Corporation, The Purple Carrot, Terra’s Kitchen and Sun Basket

By Type

Regional Cuisine Meal Kit

Health- Conscious Meal Kit

Omnivore Meal Kit

Others

By Serving

Two Serving

Family/Four Serving

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Meal Kit market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Meal Kit by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Meal Kit market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Meal Kit products of all major market players

Target Audience