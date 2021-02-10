Global and Japan Laboratory Automation MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Laboratory Automation Scope and Market Size
Laboratory Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Automated Workstations
Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells
Microplate Readers
Robotic Systems
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Other Equipments
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Laboratory Automation market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laboratory Automation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
BD
Abbott Diagnostics
Olympus
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche Holding
Hamilton Robotics
Siemens
Danaher Corporation
Tecan Group
Agilent Technologies
Biomérieux
Perkinelmer
Qiagen
Aurora Biomed
Biotek Instruments