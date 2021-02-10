Global and Japan Laboratory Automation MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Laboratory Automation Scope and Market Size

Laboratory Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Automated Workstations

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

Microplate Readers

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other Equipments

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Laboratory Automation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laboratory Automation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

BD

Abbott Diagnostics

Olympus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Holding

Hamilton Robotics

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Tecan Group

Agilent Technologies

Biomérieux

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Aurora Biomed

Biotek Instruments