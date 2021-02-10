Global Wireless Audio Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Wireless Audio Devices Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Global Wireless Audio Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period 2019 – 2026. Wireless Audio devices use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other technologies to offer flexibility and mobility to consumers listening to music on-the-go. The market is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate owing to the recent increase in sales of such devices, as more number of new and innovative products with competitive pricing schemes are launched in the market regularly.

The market is experiencing a substantial shift in consumer behavior owing to increased adoption and penetration of portable electronics & smartphone devices in the consumer electronics market. Key players are adopting new product launch and product innovation as one of the key strategy to increase their market presence. For instance, market leaders introduced several devices which automatically syncs with their wireless counterparts.

Emerging technologies such as voice control & cloud storage have enabled customers to purchase all-house audio systems, making wireless audio devices a symbol of luxurious living. Music streaming applications have also boosted the Wireless Audio Device market as managing an online music library without the need for a physical device has become a significant market trend.

Wholesale sales of Bluetooth Speakers in the US, 2013 – 2017 (in USD Million)

Regulations issued by federal authorities concerning bandwidth and amount of spectrum available to wireless microphones and devicesmight impact market growth. The high sensitivity of these devices against physical shock and increasingly expensive pricing may also act as market barriers. Extreme market competition between top players has also resulted in the flooding of the market with sub-standard audio quality devices, which do not conform to standard product specifications and may adversely affect the hearing ability of users.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Multiroom Audio Systems, Sound-bars, and Others. The Bluetooth Speaker devices dominate market share as they provide greater mobility and flexibility of use to consumers. The speakers can easily connect with mobiles, laptops, and tablets to enable a seamless music experience to users, while also being cost-effective. The Wireless Multiroom Audio Systems are however gaining popularity among customers as more number of companies are entering this segment by launching new products with innovative technologies and better audio quality.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the Wireless Audio Devices Market owing to well established consumer electronics market. Growing populations of urban middle-class consumers in evolving economies like China, India, and Japan are the main driving force behind the market growth. North America region follows close by, as developed financial strength of the area ensures a high demand for innovative products with technological superiority.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer, Commercial and Others. In the Automotive sector, Wireless audio devices are gaining popularity as customers adapt to listening to music on-the-go. The Consumer market segment consists of personal wireless audio devices being used as home appliances, such as Bluetooth Speakers and Wireless Multiroom Audio Systems. The Commercial segment leads by market share with the application of wireless microphones, speakers and PA systems in media and entertainment events like music concerts, news broadcasting, educational institutes and corporate meetings and conferences.

The market is further categorized based on Technology, which involves Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others including AirPlay and WiSA technologies. At present, the Bluetooth technology is dominating market share owing to easy availability and flexible mobility. However, Wi-Fi enabled audio devices offer technological advancement over other technologies and as such is witnessing faster growth rates. The launch of new products with Wi-Fi connectivity has thus become a key market strategy for companies.

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Global Wireless Audio Devices market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Apple Inc. (Beats), Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries (JBL), LG Electronics, Philips Electronics, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation and Vizio Inc.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Bluetooth Speakers

Wireless Multiroom Audio Systems

Sound-bars

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Wireless Audio Devices market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Wireless Audio Devices by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Wireless Audio Devices market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Wireless Audio Devices products of all major market players.

Target Audience