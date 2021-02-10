Global Municipal Water Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Municipal Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Municipal Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Pall Corporation

Aquatech

MWH Global

WesTech Engineering

RWL Water Group

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Municipal Drinking Water Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Municipal Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Municipal Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Municipal Water Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.