Global Effervescent Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

ffervescent Packagings are modeled with various techniques such as in mold labeling and offset HD. The tablets and powders are packaged in this form for protecting it against moisture. Market Research Future (MRFR) provides the narrative of the global effervescent packaging market report in a comprehensive manner replete with drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges are outlined in the complete report.

Market Scope

The global effervescent packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Effervescent packaging can prevent humidity from causing tablets and powders to lose their potency. The use of desiccants for sealing the ingress of moisture and enhancing product safety in a container can drive the market demand significantly. Integration of flip tops for restricting the moisture content by packaging manufacturers can attract pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Rise of distinct packaging, shift to preventive healthcare, and popularity of fast-dissolving medicines and solutions can spur the market demand over the forecast period. Encouragement of research and development and formulation of novel innovations can bode well for the market. The use of medicines to be contained within products offered by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries can drive the demand for effervescent drugs. The delicate balance of a humid atmosphere within tubed medications can favor the market significantly. Packaging manufacturers are expanding their capacity by establishing additional plants. For instance, Gerresheimer launched a polypropylene tube for holding close to 10 to 16 tablets.

Segmentation

On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented as stick packs, tubes, sachets, and others. The tubes segment dominates the packaging type segment of the market. Effervescent tablet tubes are non-toxic and immune to microbiological attack. Additionally, these tubes are customer friendly and optimal for daily use.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into tablets and powder. The tablets segment dominates the product segment of the market. Effervescent tablets are a widely used dosage form in the pharmaceutical industry, for example for treating pain, fever or respiratory diseases. These tablets ease the intake of medicines for patients, especially for those with difficulty in swallowing. They are designed to break their content in contact with water, juice, and other liquids. Powder product is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, global effervescent packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Europe is expected to dominate the global effervescent packaging market. Countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. have a very high healthcare expenditure. Rising consumer demand in preventive health and increased spending by the government on healthcare are some factors driving the growth of the market.

North America is the second largest region in the market. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of pharmaceuticals and drugs can influence the demand for effervescent packaging in the region.

Competitive Outlook

Amerilab Technologies, Inc., Nutrilo GmbH, GEA Group, Zhejiang Sorfa Life Science Research Co., Ltd, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Parekhplast India Ltd., Sanner GmbH, Unither Pharmaceuticals, and Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd. are key players of the global effervescent packaging market. Brands can focus on their image on such packaging while displaying their products in a safe and secure manner.

