Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In this report, we analyze the Neo and Challenger Bank industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Neo and Challenger Bank based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Neo and Challenger Bank industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Neo and Challenger Bank market include:

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

Market segmentation, by product types:

Neobanks

Challenger Banks

Market segmentation, by applications:

Personal Consumers

Business Organizations

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

