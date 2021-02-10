Global FLAME ARRESTOR Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Flame Arrestors offer the benefits of improved durability, grip, improved fuel efficiency, noise reduction, reduced carbon emission, or all in combination.

The Global Flame Arrestors Market is expected to witness 5.50% CAGR during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2025.

The global flame arrestors market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented based on type as in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market is segmented into the storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented as chemical, oil & gas, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The growing demand for flame arrestors in major end-use industries, government regulations regarding workplace safety, growth of the shale gas and tight oil activities, and growing demand for flame protection in ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks are some of the growth factors which further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the market. However, the market growth is hindered due to the monitoring of industrial safety in emerging economies.

Market Research Analysis

By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe’s flame arrestors market is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global flame arrestors market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector, and high growth of the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing industry. Furthermore, the strong economic growth in emerging economies, such as China and India, also contribute the market growth.

The North America flame arrestors market is projected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety features in end-use industries and the presence of major flame arrestors manufacturers in the US and Canada. In North America, the US is estimated to hold the largest share in the flame arrestor market due to an increase in oil and gas activities and growing end-user industries.

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of a number of developed nations and their patterns of adopting safety features in the workplace. In Europe, Germany is estimated to hold the largest share in the market due to the presence of major manufacturers and stringent government regulations towards safety features in end-user industries.

