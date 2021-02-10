Fitness App Market Global Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2026

Fitness App Market Highlights:

Global Fitness App Market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is dominating the global fitness app market owing to the growing demand for wearable devices such as smart bands, smartwatches, and smart rings, the increasing awareness regarding the health conciseness, and the rising penetration of smartphones. For the purpose of analysis, the market in North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US is expected to be the leading country-level market, registering a CAGR of 27.56%, followed by Canada and Mexico.

The growth in the US is attributed to the presence of key players providing Fitness App Market such as Fitbit (acquired by Google) and the increasing adoption of smartphone devices for activity tracking. The US is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, having the highest percentage of smartphone penetration rate in 2017, which resulted in the growth of the fitness app market in the country. Canada has the second-largest market share and is the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 30.6% in the North American fitness app market during the forecast period. The wearables market in Canada has been increasing steadily due to the growing adoption of devices among people with fitness and health concerns. This has led to the rising adoption of fitness apps in the Canadian market during the forecast period.

Global Fitness App Market is expected to reach USD 298.30 Billion by 2026 and register a CAGR of over 31.25% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Prominent Players:

Some of the Prominent Players operating in the Global Fitness App Market are Google LLC (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Nike, Inc. (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (US), Wahoo Fitness (US), Azumio Inc. (US), Asics Corporation (Japan), and Grand Apps (US).

Global Fitness App Market Segmentation:

Global Fitness App Market has been classified based on Type, Platform, Device Type, and Region.

The global market, by type, has been segmented into workout and exercise apps, disease management, lifestyle management (sleep tracker and period & ovulation tracking), nutrition & diet, medication adherence, and others (meditation and brain training apps).

By platform, the global market has been divided into Android, iOS, and Windows.

By device type, the global market has been segmented into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Based on the region, the fitness app market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the fitness app market. The growing consumer demand for a healthier lifestyle and the continuously growing interest in maintaining a balanced diet and the demand for improved healthcare across Asian countries has made the country the fastest growing. Additionally, the increased personal per capita disposable income is driving the fitness app market growth in the region. To facilitate analysis, the Asia-Pacific market has been further divided into China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China is dominating the fitness app market in the region.

This growth in the country can be attributed to the high penetration of mobile phones and the increasing use of connected health devices. According to the Global Wellness Summit 2018, among 802 billion mobile users, more than 104 billion users have downloaded at least one fitness app on their mobile phones. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the fitness app market in China. India is expected to with the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific fitness app market due to growing awareness regarding fitness and the rising government initiatives to improve the health of the population. The country also records a rising use of smartphone devices across all age groups and the growing adoption of wearable fitness devices, which is expected to fuel the growth of the fitness app market across the country

Europe and the rest of the world are also witnessing considerable growth in the global fitness app market. The growth of the fitness app market in Europe can be attributed to the various government initiatives regarding health and wellness awareness, growing digitalization, and the high cost of fitness centers. For analysis, Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe, amongst which the UK is the major revenue contributor to the market in the region. The rest of the world comprises South America and Middle & Africa. The factors such as the increasing Internet connectivity and the rising investments by the major players are likely to drive the market growth in this region.

