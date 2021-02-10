Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2021 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Software Defined Network Market Overview:

The global Software Defined Network market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to Increasing adoption of software defined networking solutions and services is one major factor fuelling the growth of software defined networking market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Software Defined Network is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market is driven due to rapid adoption of Software Defined Network solutions that optimize its networks, are few factors which are propelling the growth of Software Defined Network market to the large extent. The companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation and Big Switch Networks are investing in research & development of Software Defined Network. It helps the company in reducing operational costs and also helps in improving overall customer service life cycle. Software defined networking is a way to deal with computer networking that permits network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of lower-level functionality. It helps in overcoming the limitations associated with traditional network infrastructure.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Big Switch Networks (U.S.), Pica8, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ulak Communications are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Software Defined Network Market.

Industry News:

5 March 2017 – Cisco and IBM announces their new Versa Stack solution that helps organizations to reduce the complexity and automate processes of delivery of applications. It also includes hybrid cloud capabilities and the latest software defined storage technologies to address cloud-scale applications.

Software Defined Network Global Market Competitive Analysis:

The market of Software Defined Network appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Software-Defined Network Global Market Segmentation:

The software-defined network market can be segmented into 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component: Comprises Solution (Software, Physical Appliances), Services (Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance).

Comprises Solution (Software, Physical Appliances), Services (Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance). Segmentation by End User: Comprises Cloud Service Provider, Telecommunication Service Provider, Enterprises among others.

Comprises Cloud Service Provider, Telecommunication Service Provider, Enterprises among others. Segmentation by Organization Size: Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises among others.

Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises among others. Segmentation by Vertical: Comprises BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Defence & Government, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others.

Comprises BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Defence & Government, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others. Segmentation by Region:Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Software-Defined Network Global Market- Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the global Software Defined Network market with the largest market share is due to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023.

Software Defined Network market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2023 due to rich presence of various telecom industry where software defined network is being deployed in this region. The European market for software defined network market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2023).

