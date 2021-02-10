Global AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Agriculture Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, the APAC region is likely to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The region consists of the two fastest developing nations’.i.e., India and China. The rapid population explosion in India and China has led to a surge in demand for food. Besides, there has been a rise in the export of cereals.

Moreover, the government incentives and support on farming equipment, introduction of contract farming in India, lack of farm labor, and the increasing sale of tractors are also making a significant contribution to the expansion of the market. On the other hand, the second position is attained by North America. The North American market is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the wine industry and the rise in demand for the tractors. The U.S acquires the maximum market share. The U.S owns more than 2.2 million farms. Besides, the US, Canada, also plays a significant role in market expansion. Europe is also considered to be a lucrative market for agriculture equipment owing to the lack of labor and improved productivity through mechanization. In the European region, France and Germany are the most important markets. John Deere and Fendt are the top-rated agriculture tractor and suppliers in Germany.

However, the market dynamics have changed significantly due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Several regional markets have been affected by it.

