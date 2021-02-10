Global ASIA-PACIFIC HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Heavy Construction Equipment Asia Pacific Market – Overview
Heavy construction equipment has been proved as a backbone for
construction industry in order to save a lot of time and labour cost. There are
several equipment that serve various purpose at construction sites. Various
activities including earthmoving, material handling, transporting materials,
etc. are catered by heavy construction equipment. High investments of
construction industry in BRIC countries are driving the growth for heavy
construction equipment market. Additionally, the need of satisfying rising
infrastructure demand by growing population will enhance the growth prospects
of Heavy Construction Equipment Market.
The lucrative and high investment areas of construction industry in emerging economies and organization of upcoming world sports such as FIFA World Cup and Olympics will boost the demand for heavy construction machinery. The global heavy construction equipment industry growth is directly related to the worldwide infrastructural development activities. Addition of new technologies to the existing systems has been an ongoing trend within the market. Adoption of these equipment has been increasing over the time. High cost of heavy construction equipment is one of the major factors supporting retrofitted equipment. Some of the major players operating within heavy construction equipment market arena include Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Komatsu Ltd.,, and others.
Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:
The key strategies followed by most companies within the Asia
Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment market are that of new product development.
On May 2017, Volvo CE has
unveiled electric compact excavator prototype that delivers zero emission 10
times higher efficiency, 10 times lower noise levels and reduced total cost of
ownership.
On September 2016, Hitachi Construction Machinery Develops Object Detect Assist
Technology for Mining Dump Trucks that will detect the obstacle when operator
are driving, stopping, or starting mining dump trucks.
In 2017, Aregger
AG has partnered with Liebherr Machines Bulle S.A (Switzerland) for providing
customised demolition excavator. This will widen their product portfolio.
In December, 2016 – JCB India launched seven new products at Bauma ConExpo. With the
launch of these products, the company positioned itself as a full range
infrastructure equipment partner. Moreover, the growing construction industry
has been the major reason behind this product launch. The growing construction
industry has resulted in growth of heavy construction equipment market.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation
The Asia Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment market is
segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced
understanding;
