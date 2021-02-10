Global AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,579.3 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.85% during

the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse

of the market in the coming years. Automated guided vehicle is a computer

controlled and battery-powered load carrier that runs in a warehouse or on the

plant floor without the need of an onboard operator or driver. AGVs can improve

efficiency and productivity as well as they can reduce product damage and labor

costs.

AGVs are useful in various operational applications such as pallet

transportation of goods, loading and handling, pallet wrapping, tracking of

cartons and products, and barcode scanning. They are used in various end-use

industries, which include logistics & distribution, automotive, electrical &

electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and plastics & polymers.

There are various types of AGVs, and they are tow vehicle, unit load carrier,

forklift vehicle, assembly, line vehicles, and pallet trucks.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based

on vehicle type, technology, application and industry. On the basis of vehicle

type, the tow vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market. Tow

AGVs work to add and remove the non-powered vehicles to/from the AGV vehicle at

designated stops along a path can navigate a basic loop or a more complicated

preprogrammed pathway, but typical towing vehicles do not reverse and need the

looping system. The non-powered vehicles that are generally towed by towing

vehicles include quad steer carts, wagon wheel style trailers, hospital carts,

dollies, hand trucks, and maintenance carts and are useful for applications

such as heavy lifting, tugging or towing, load transferring, pallet loading and

unloading, and load positioning. Such factors are expected to drive the growth

of the tow vehicle segment.

By technology, the laser guidance segment is expected to dominate

the market. The laser guidance is a non-wire guided navigation system that uses

targets in predictable locations and is the most popular navigation system in

North America and Western Europe. The laser guidance technology relies on

mounted laser scanners to function accurately as the scanners emit a laser onto

a target, then reflects it. The AGV determines the target distance based on the

amount of time it takes for the reflection to return and orients itself in

relation to its distance from the target.

