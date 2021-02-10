Global Pre Harvest Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

Pre-harvest is defined as the activities on ranch or farm that occur are before the final products are sold. Pre-harvest equipment are used to activities done on the agriculture farming within a short period of time and less man power.
The main market drivers are increase in the agriculture farming due to rise in population around the world, technological advancements such as development of the self-propelled pre-harvest equipment, and high adoption of mechanical pre-harvesting procedures in developed and developing countries.
The global Pre Harvest Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pre Harvest Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pre Harvest Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pre Harvest Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pre Harvest Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
John Deere
AGCO
CNH
Mahindra & Mahindra
Valmont Industries
Kubota
Yanmar
Bucher Industries
Escorts
Horsch Maschinen
Netafim
Iseki
EXEL Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Primary Tillage Equipment
Secondary Tillage Equipment
Planting Equipment
Irrigation Equipment
Crop Protection
Fertilizers Equipment
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Experimental
