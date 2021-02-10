Global Agriculture Drone Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

The Asia Pacific agriculture drone-based market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Countries in the region are constantly increasing investments in R&D, to enhance the adoption of agriculture drones. Furthermore, the increasing venture funding, rendered to the UAV manufacturers in the region, has also contributed to the industry development. Various companies in the region are developing economical and efficient UAVs for broader applications in the agriculture fields.

The global Agriculture Drone market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Drone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Drone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agriculture Drone in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agriculture Drone manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJI

3DR

Trimble Navigation

DroneDeploy

AgEagle

Agribotix

AutoCopter

Delair-Tech

Eagle UAV Services

HoneyComb

PrecisionHawk

Parrot

Yamaha Motor

AeroVironment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM Technology Solution Providers

