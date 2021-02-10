Calcined Alumina Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Calcined Alumina Market: Introduction

Calcined Alumina also known as aluminum oxide is produced by continuous calcination of alumina at various temperatures. The properties of the final product can be controlled by the controlling the calcination temperatures. Calcined Alumina doesn’t undergo a loss in weight on firing and is harder compared to tungsten carbide or zircon.

Calcined alumina can sustain high temperatures and has explicit properties including high mechanical strength & hardness, refractoriness, electrical insulation and also has the ability to resist wear abrasion, chemical attack and corrosion. These properties make calcined alumina a vital product in applications including the manufacture of ceramic shapes, refractories and abrasives.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2410

Calcined alumina also finds applications as Polishing compounds, Fillers anti-slip agents, Paint & Coatings and Thermal Spray Powders.

Calcined Alumina Market: Dynamics

Demand for calcined alumina is driven by a number of factors. The major applications of calcined alumina include refractories & ceramics. The rising market penetration of high-quality steel accounts for the largest share in terms of application for refractories, in emerging economies, which drives the demand for high-end refractories, which are made from calcined alumina.

The growing building & construction industry further substantiates the growth. The growth in building & construction industry itself drives the calcined alumina market as it is the major end-user of steel, cement, glass & ceramics, etc, which are key application areas for calcined alumina. The price and performance of calcined alumina varies depending upon product density, particle size distribution and degree of purity.

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2410

Calcined Alumina Market: Segmentation

The global Calcined Alumina market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

Based on soda content, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Low soda

Medium soda

High soda

Based on grade, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Smelter

Specialty grade

Based on particle size, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Coarse

Medium

Fine

Based on purity, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

93%

93% – 99%

99% and above

Based on the applications, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Refractory (cements, concrete, mortars, etc.)

Ceramics & Catalyst

Lapping & Polishing

Others

Based on the region, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS/Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Calcined Alumina Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Calcined Alumina market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Huber, Almatis, AluChem, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Orient Abrasives Ltd.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2410

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates