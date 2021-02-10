Ticagrelor Market SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Ticagrelor Market: Information by Dosage (Mg) (90 MG and 60 MG), Route of Administration (Oral and Nasogastric Tube), Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Surgeries (Angioplasty, Stent Placement and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft)) End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2027

Global Ticagrelor Market – Overview

Ticagrelor is an antiplatelet drug which is a member of a section of pharmaceuticals which tackle the problem of platelet aggression. The global ticagrelor market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2027. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include high patient pool suffering from heart problems, increasing development in the product by the companies, commercialization and improving market access scenarios and funding for research and development by the market players and many others. Moreover there is a huge opportunity in developing countries that is grabbed by various market players for expanding their presence in the region. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a double digit growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2027.

Global Ticagrelor Market – Competitive Analysis

AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Boehringer, Ingelheim, Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Roche, GSK, Alexion, Boehringer, Ingelheim Pfizer, Amgen are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Ticagrelor Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Ticagrelor Market of Ticagrelor appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies like AstraZeneca Eli Lilly, Pfizer, GSK, Pfizer, Amgen and various others have their home in the region and generate maximum market share. These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

There has been increasing development in the product and commercialization of the product. AstraZeneca’s a Swedish multinational pharma and biotech involved in the production since the beginning. Brilinta the company’s product in 2016 generated a sales of about $ 839 million. The product perceived 45% year on year (YoY) revenue growth in the United States and about 15% year on year increase in sales in the European market. The increase in the product revenue is majorly due to changes in the brand name of the competitor product as well as growing use of Brilinta by patients discharged from hospitals in European region. More over the development in Brilinta with the launch of 60-mg version of Brilinta, which in 2016 accounted for 10% of the total prescriptions of the drug in the United States. This development and improving market access for the product is expected to increase the growth of the revenue in 2017 as well. It is expected that the product Brilinta by AstraZeneca to exceed the $ 1.0 billion sales in 2017 and turn out to be a blockbuster therapy.

AstraZeneca furthermore concentrating on commercialization of the product in order to increase product availability across the globe. AstraZeneca announced the collaboration of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., according to the agreement the company Sun Phrma agreed to distribute AstraZeneca’s new brand of ticagrelor “Axcer” in India. Sun Pharma is and India’s top pharmaceutical company and the world’s 5th largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company. This collaboration will authorize AstraZeneca to enhance usage of this molecule through wide reach to doctors and thereby helping a greater number of ACS patients.

Global Ticagrelor Market – Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented into the various regions including Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounts for the largest market share of about more than ~40% of the market share due to extensive use product by the patients discharged from hospitals in the regions, major manufacturers developing the product in the region.

Europe is the second largest market of Ticagrelor followed by Asia Pacific. However Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to awareness of ticagrelor, Asia Pacific accounting for more than 60% of the global population and increasing cardiovascular patients. Particularly, India and China are anticipated to be a growing and the fastest growing market. Many major players seeking opportunity and expand their presence in this region influencing the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the ticagrelor market due to lack of awareness, less market access scenarios activities, and poor medical facilities.

