Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

A control valve is a valve used to control fluid flow by varying the size of the flow passage as directed by a signal from a controller. This enables the direct control of flow rate and the consequential control of process quantities such as pressure, temperature, and liquid level.

The opening or closing of automatic control valves is usually done by electrical, hydraulic or pneumatic actuators. Normally with a modulating valve, which can be set to any position between fully open and fully closed, valve positioners are used to ensure the valve attains the desired degree of opening. Air-actuated valves are commonly used because of their simplicity, as they only require a compressed air supply, whereas electrically-operated valves require additional cabling and switch gear, and hydraulically-actuated valves required high pressure supply and return lines for the hydraulic fluid.

The global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMOT

Danfoss

Fluid Power Energy

Fushiman

Metrex Valve

Dwyer Instruments

Huegli Tech

MVA

Watson McDaniel

Armstrong

Honeywell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

3-way thermostatic control valves

2-way thermostatic control valves

Segment by Application

Air termperature control

Fluid temperature control

