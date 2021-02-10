DPT vaccine Market Profile, Outlook and Segmentation Till 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the Global DPT Vaccine Market that anticipates growth for this market at 7.3% CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate) between 2019 and 2027. In terms of market value, the worth of Global DPT Vaccine Market has been estimated to be the US $ 140 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Analyzing the market structure, this report offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Estimating the market size and forecasting the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, new product developments, research and developments (R&D), and strategic alliances.

The major factors facilitating the growth of the Global DPT Vaccine Market are increasing deaths in children due to pertussis and increasing awareness about DPT vaccines. The global DPT vaccine market has been segmented into application, type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. By type, this market has been segmented into DPaT, DTwP, and Tdap.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global DPT vaccine market segments the global market into regional markets namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is the largest regional market where steady market growth is expected during the forecast period. In this region, the market is growing due to the presence of many important market players in North America, especially in the USA. Other important reasons for market growth in this region are the availability of most advanced medical facilities in this region, emphasis on vaccination against DPT, established healthcare sector, and advanced R&D going on in the medical sector. After the USA, Canada and Mexico are the most important country-specific markets in this region.

Europe is the second largest regional market. The factors encouraging the market growth in this region are a high density of population, established healthcare sector, high level of technological advancement that is second only to North America, and presence of many key market players. The main country-specific markets in this region are the strongest economies known as France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The Asia Pacific is another significant market as healthcare sector is developing in countries like China and India. Advanced medical facilities and rapid technological advancement are available in Japan. The rural market in countries like China and India is still untapped which due to the high density of population can be a lucrative market once tapped into. Aided by the local government and the World Health Organization (WHO), many vaccination programs are being organized in the rural areas of countries like India. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow positively.

The MEA region has the least market share due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, low standard of medical facilities, lack of healthcare facilities, and majority governments not considering healthcare a priority.

Key Players

The key players in the global DPT vaccine market include Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd (India), GSK (USA), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products (China), Merck & Co., Inc (USA), Sanofi (France), and Wyeth (USA).

Latest Industry News

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has decided to help the UP government in India to implement the one district one product (ODOP) scheme in 45 districts where the industry lobby group has a direct presence. 23 JUL 2018

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) has started a vaccination program in Western Visayas, Philippines. It is counting on the support of local government units (LGUs) for the success of this program. In this program, the basic vaccination includes one dose of the BCG vaccine, three doses of the DPT vaccine, one dose of the MMR vaccine, and three doses of polio vaccine. 11 DEC 2018

Global DPT vaccine Market – Company Analysis

Merck: Merck provides a wide range of vaccines which includes BCG USP, Pneumonix, Varivax, Pedvax HIB, Recombivax HB and others.

Sanofi: Sanofi is a global life sciences company committed to improving access to healthcare and supporting the people we serve throughout the continuum of care. From prevention to treatment, Sanofi transforms scientific innovation into healthcare solutions, in human vaccines, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, diabetes and cardiovascular solutions, consumer healthcare, established prescription products and generics. Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and acellular Pertussis Vaccine called Daptacel is the product offered by Sanofi which is the major market player.

