Facial Injectable Market by Human Pathology Types, Detail Analysis and Forecasts To 2023

Global Facial Injectable Market Share, Growth and Trends Analysis by Type (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymers and Particles and Collagen), Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face Lift and Lip Treatments), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Spa & Beauty Clinic) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Facial Injectable Market – An Immortal Market with a Stunning CAGR:

Anti-ageing, face rejuvenation and cosmetic treatments have changed the rules of engagement and reinvention. Today, it’s possible to change the basic elements of yourself so as to fulfil the basic desire of humans to be young.

The market for facial injectable is been driven by numerous factors. However rising proportion and absolute numbers of older people led by baby boomers generation with good incomes are the critical driving factor for the global facial injectable market. According to the World Health Organization estimates between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will double from 12% to 22% which will be a positive development for the market.

Another critical driver and the motive behind the market is the primal desire to remain young. The extension of life has been a primal desire of humanity and a mainstay motif in the history of scientific pursuits and ideas throughout history, from the Egyptian Smith medical papyrus, Ayurveda practitioners, alchemists, etc. This primal desire for youth has driven the market for anti-ageing drugs since time immemorial.

The growing influence of lifestyle, fashion and film industry have led to rising demand of medications to slow the ageing and its signs. Health and youth wellness have become a status symbol and youthful appearance is penetrating people’s life and there is increasing consumerization of youth. The growth of media such as television and lifestyle magazines have led to a craze for youthful appearance.

Other driving factors are primal desire of humans to remain young, influence of lifestyle industry and rising awareness about wellbeing, high levels of disposable incomes etc. The market restraints are skepticism and concerns of safety regarding the unrestricted use of anti-ageing drugs without greater and clearer experimental validation. Ambiguity of the definition of anti-ageing drugs is also a cause of concern. For example, numerous cosmetics have been included or claimed to have anti-aging effects and have been termed as Cosmeceuticals. Cosmeceutical is defined by the cosmetic industry as cosmetic products that have medicinal or drug like effects which is not supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The Facial Injectable Market is a technological oriented market having a high research and development potential due to advancement in technologies and cellular understanding which are keys to unravel the exact mechanism of ageing. Gene therapy, stem cell technology and targeted delivery of nutrients using biotechnology are expected to open the gates for anti-ageing drugs. The development of biomarkers for physiochemical modifications in the body such as alteration of concentration of an enzyme or hormone provides another exiting avenue for the future market. For example, levels of homocysteine has been proposed as a marker of age related changes in the body so as to compensate the change by drugs.

From a market perspective the facial injectable market is ripe with mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in 2017, cosmetic giant L’Oréal acquired skincare brands such as CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi from Valeant Pharmaceuticals at ~ $1.25 billion. In 2016, Johnson & Johnson acquired Vogue International LLC, for greater than $3 billion to strengthen its consumer segment. Thus, partnerships seem to be a good strategy to curtail the developmental cost of any new facial injectable drug. Acquisition of other companies also leads to expansion of product lines which improves market penetration and exposure.

The global market for facial injectable is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by the end of the forecasted period 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%

Key Players:

The key players in his market are Allergan, Galderma, Integra Lifesciences, Merz Pharma, Sanofi, SciVision Biotech Inc, Sinclair. Suneva Medical and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Segmentation:

Global facial injectable market is segment by types and applications. Based on types the market is sub-segmented as botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, polymers & particles, and collagen. On the basis of application the market is sub-segmented into facial line correction treatment, face-lift, lip treatments and others.

Regional outlook for the facial injectable market

The facial injectable market is dominated by North America. The U.S. is the prime mover of the facial injectable market. However it has to be noted that Latin America despite its lower per capita income has a disproportionate share of the market. It is estimated that Latin America will be the fastest in the future. As of the present the European regions is expected to be the second largest market globally, with countries like Germany, UK and France playing a prominent role in the market. Germany accounts for both the largest and the fastest growing nation in the European region facial injectable market, followed by France.

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest future growing market during the forecast period 2016-2023. The Asia Pacific region will be led by countries such as China and India. However the greatest hindering reasons for the Asia pacific region market is the poor per capita income and the high cost of treatment. Nations such as Thailand etc. have a disproportionate share of Asia Pacific market considering their low income as compared to the U.S. The market of these nations is influenced to a considerable degree by the tourism and fashion industry. Advertisement and greater exposure seems to be the best strategy to be a market leader along with product development. The return on investment for advertisement and publicity is very high for the cosmetic surgery market.

There has been a definite shift of the cosmetic surgery market from the developed regions to the developing ones particularly Latin America and Asia Pacific countries such as Thailand. The market represents a clustered outlook with urban metropolitan cities especially with adjoining tourism and fashion industry having an extreme lead over the rural areas. Large tourism clusters such as Miami, Bangkok, Bali etc. have a disproportionate share of the market due to the large volume of cosmetic surgeries.

The porn industry also is affecting the market and it has been seen that the rise of cosmetic surgeries has a linear relationship with the quality and bandwidth of the internet. Thus cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas etc. are the leading clusters of cosmetic surgery market.

