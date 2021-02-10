Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Aviation fuel mainly includes aviation gasoline for igniting piston engine and jet fuel for gas turbine engine. Renewable aviation fuel is renewable material.

The global Renewable Aviation Fuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Renewable Aviation Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Renewable Aviation Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amyris

LanzaTech

General Biomass

SGB

UOP

Neste

TOTAL

Byogy

Sundrop Fuels

AltAir Fuels

BP

Chevron

Aemetis

REG Synthetic Fuels

Gevo

Terrabon

Envergent

Solazyme

INEOS

DONG Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Algal Biofuel

Plant Biofuel

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense

Others

